Advertisement
News

Kerry-based Ukrainians team up with Phil Coulter

Aug 25, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry-based Ukrainians team up with Phil Coulter Kerry-based Ukrainians team up with Phil Coulter
40 years on: Phil Coulter’s ‘Steal Away’ gets a fresh take translated into Ukrainian .A National Ukrainian Choir. Photographed at the launch: members of the national Ukrainian choir with Jonas Krauklys on guitar, Phil Coulter, Yulia Boyko, choir director, Viktor Boyko on trumpet and Sergej Balan on accordian. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan
Share this article

Ukrainians, who are now living in Kerry, are part of a national choir which has collaborated with Phil Coulter.

This Ukrainian choir was brought together by local development companies across Ireland.

The choir has teamed up with Phil Coulter to release a new translated version of his single ‘Steal Away’.

Advertisement

The song tells the story of a couple who escape from the Troubles and there are many parallels with the current situation facing Ukrainians today.

Among the 40-person choir are singers Liliia Nemchenko and Myroslava Herusfrom from Ardfert, and Maksym Losovyi from Ballybunion, who all fled Ukraine as a result of the war.

The single will be available on Spotify from August 31st.

Advertisement

Photographed at the launch were members of the national Ukrainian choir and Phil Coulter Pic: Marc O'Sullivan
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus