Kerry-based Ukrainians team up with Phil Coulter

Ukrainians, who are now living in Kerry, are part of a national choir which has collaborated with Phil Coulter.

This Ukrainian choir was brought together by local development companies across Ireland.

The choir has teamed up with Phil Coulter to release a new translated version of his single ‘Steal Away’.

Advertisement

The song tells the story of a couple who escape from the Troubles and there are many parallels with the current situation facing Ukrainians today.

Among the 40-person choir are singers Liliia Nemchenko and Myroslava Herusfrom from Ardfert, and Maksym Losovyi from Ballybunion, who all fled Ukraine as a result of the war.

The single will be available on Spotify from August 31st.