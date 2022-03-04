Advertisement
Kerry-based Ukrainian student recalls warning telling him not to go home

Mar 4, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry-based Ukrainian student recalls warning telling him not to go home
A Ukrainian student living in Tralee has recalled the morning when his parents warned him not to come home for the midterm break.

Pavlo Kravchenko is a student at the Kerry campus of Munster Technological University.

Last week, the 28-year-old was due to visit his parents who live around 200 kilometres from Kiev.

Pavlo says he’s so grateful for the support from staff and students at MTU Kerry.

He and other Ukrainian students have been sending money to their families in Ukraine.

Pavlo recalls waking up to his parents’ text message warning him not to go home.

