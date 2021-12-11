Kerry based projects to apply for Habitats and Conservation scheme funding

Inland Fisheries Ireland is urging Kerry based projects to apply for funding to support vital conservation projects.

It's launched a funding call of up to €1 million.

Eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders in Kerry are invited to apply for funding to support fisheries conservation projects through the 2022 Habitats and Conservation scheme.

Further information can be found here; an expression of interest application must be submitted before 5:30pm on December 17th.

Full applications must be submitted to Inland Fisheries Ireland via the online grant management portal by 5:30pm on January 28th, 2022.