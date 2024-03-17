A Kerry based MEP says a new EU law will make it easier for people to renovate their homes.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly was reacting to the European Parliament’s adoption of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

The directive has set the goal of all buildings across the EU being decarbonisation by 2050.

However, as with all directives, it is up to each individual country how they reach that goal.

Mr Kelly says Ireland spends one million euro per hour on fossil fuels so retrofitting homes is a good long-term investment: