Kerry based consultant-obstetrician appointed as deputy coroner for Cork City

Apr 17, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry based consultant-obstetrician appointed as deputy coroner for Cork City
A Kerry-based consultant/obstetrician has been appointed as the deputy coroner for Cork City.

Dr Mary McCaffrey was appointed to the role, where she will serve alongside current coroner Philip Comyn.

Figures from the Department of Justice show there was an almost 35% increase in the number of deaths reported and handled by Cork City’s coroners office, compared with 2019.

Dr McCaffrey’s appointment comes as three temporary coroners have also been appointed in Dublin.

She opened the Scotia Clinic in Tralee in 2002; where she holds the position of Medical Director and has been a consultant at University Hospital Kerry since 1998.

