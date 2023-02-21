Kerry-based company plans to create 15 jobs in providing clean fuel

A Kerry-based company says it plans to create 15 jobs in an effort to provide the county with clean fuel.

Bioheat Ireland, which is based outside Tralee, says it has signed an exclusive distribution deal with a Polish company to supply automatic bioethanol fires and stoves in Ireland.

CEO of the company, Fintan O’Connell, says the use of these fires would greatly help the air quality in Tralee, which the EPA classified as poor on 14 days last year.

Advertisement

Bioethanol fuel burns biomass waste, meaning it is entirely renewable and its fires can be installed without a flue as there are no harmful emissions.

Fintan O’Connell says there are plans to produce the fuel in Kerry, which would create approximately 15 jobs within the next three years.