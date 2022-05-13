Kerry-based business leaders honoured

Kerry-based business leaders have been honoured at the Business Leaders’ Gala Dinner and Awards.

The event celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and achievements of people throughout the county.

The Business Leader of the Year 2022 award was presented to Ned Harty, the founder of Dairymaster.

Pat O’Leary, former Managing Director of Liebherr, received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 and the Emerging Business Leader of the Year 2022 award went to Ogie Sheehy and Kathleen Wall, who are the founders of ViClarity.

The ceremony took place in Tralee and over 180 people attended, including guest-speaker former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.