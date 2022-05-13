Advertisement
Kerry-based business leaders honoured

May 13, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Honours for Kerry Leaders at a gala dinner held at the Rose Hotel Tralee . Business Dinner Honours Kerry Leaders. Pictured L/R : Business Leader of the Year 2022 is Ned Harty, Founder of Dairymaster, Ned is pictured with Maureen Harty , Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 Pat O’Leary, former Managing Director of Liebherr , Pat is pictured with Eileen O’Leary , and Emerging Business Leader of the Year 2022 Ogie Sheehy &amp; Kathleen Wall, ViClarity, Founders of ViClarity . Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry-based business leaders have been honoured at the Business Leaders’ Gala Dinner and Awards.

The event celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and achievements of people throughout the county.

The Business Leader of the Year 2022 award was presented to Ned Harty, the founder of Dairymaster.

Pat O’Leary, former Managing Director of Liebherr, received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 and the Emerging Business Leader of the Year 2022 award went to Ogie Sheehy and Kathleen Wall, who are the founders of ViClarity.

The ceremony took place in Tralee and over 180 people attended, including guest-speaker former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

