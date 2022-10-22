Kerry based artist commissioned to combat climate crisis

A Kerry based artist is creating pieces which aim to combat climate change.

Lisa Fingleton, an artist and writer based on an organic farm near the sea, believes art can change the world.

She has been commissioned by Creative Ireland and The Irish Museum of Modern Art to respond to the climate crisis through art pieces.

This work began at the Ploughing Championships in September with the creation of a large scale interactive piece called The Future Is In The Fields.

Today Lisa is continuing this work, with an 11am talk and a 2pm workshop.