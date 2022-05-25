Advertisement
Kerry auctioneers say new regulations won’t address long-term rental supply shortage

May 25, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry auctioneers say new regulations, planned by the government, won’t address the shortage of long-term rental supply.

New short-term let regulations will operate through a Fáilte Ireland registration system; they’ll be in place by summer next year.

This new licensing system will mean that property owners won’t be able to advertise a short-term let, unless they’ve received the required planning permission.

Tralee-based auctioneers Ger Carmody and Paul Stephenson say deterrents like this to short-term letting won’t work.

They believe incentives, such as tax cuts, will encourage landlords to provide long-term letting.

Paul Stephenson, of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean estate agents, says what’s needed is the carrot, not the stick:

