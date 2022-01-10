Kerry auctioneer says house prices increased by over 10% during 2021

A Kerry auctioneer says there have been considerable house price increases over the past year.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says there hasn't been much progress on new homes being built in the county over the past year, with the exception of social housing developments.

He says the cost of construction, both labour and materials, has increased considerably over the past year.

Paul Stephenson adds there have been price increases of over 10%, possibly higher in places.

He doesn't see any dramatic change in 2022.