Kerry auctioneer has never seen anything like current shortage of available housing

A Kerry auctioneer says he’s never seen anything like the current shortage of available housing stock.

The Daft.ie House Price Report for the third quarter of the year showed house prices in Kerry rose by an average of 5% in the space of 12 months.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean says he is still seeing price increases for properties across Kerry.

He says while there are a number of factors that contribute to house prices, the shortage of stock is currently the dominant issue in Kerry.