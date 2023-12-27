Kerry auctioneer doesn't predict reduction in house prices

A Kerry auctioneer doesn’t predict any reduction in house prices for next year.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says the lack of new stock is having a huge impact on house prices.

According to the latest CSO figures, house prices in Kerry rose by 1.5% between June and September.

Advertisement

Paul Stephenson says An Bórd Pleanála has been a disaster for the development of new residential stock, and it should have been sorted out long ago.

He says it’s difficult to see any reduction in prices in Kerry for this reason.