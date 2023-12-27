Advertisement
News

Kerry auctioneer doesn't predict reduction in house prices

Dec 27, 2023 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry auctioneer doesn't predict reduction in house prices
Share this article

A Kerry auctioneer doesn’t predict any reduction in house prices for next year.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean says the lack of new stock is having a huge impact on house prices.

According to the latest CSO figures, house prices in Kerry rose by 1.5% between June and September.

Advertisement

Paul Stephenson says An Bórd Pleanála has been a disaster for the development of new residential stock, and it should have been sorted out long ago.

He says it’s difficult to see any reduction in prices in Kerry for this reason.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County council urges public to exercise caution as Storm Gerrit rages
Advertisement
Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 Dail questions in 2023
Kerry Minister working on strategy for more diverse education system
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County council urges public to exercise caution as Storm Gerrit rages
4 players safely into last 16 of World Championships
Jack Kennedy lands second Grade One in as many days at Leopardstown
Kerry TD’s asked almost 1700 Dail questions in 2023
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus