Kerry artist’s work acquired for National Collection

Jul 22, 2023 15:19 By radiokerrynews
Minister Catherine Martin recently announced the acquisition of over 100 works of contemporary art to the National Collection, including works by a Kerry artist.

Three pieces, each reflecting concerns about food, climate change and biodiversity loss, by Kerry artist Lisa Fingleton were among the works acquired.

The three pieces by Ms. Fingelton are; The Sandwich Project, 2018, ink on fabriano paper, Beware of the Toxic Mist, 2018, watercolour on paper (series of 5 paintings) and Revenge of the Killer Bee, 2019, watercolour on paper.

This acquisition was supported by an allocation of €1.5million from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Crawford Art Gallery.

 

 

