Kerry artist shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize

A Kerry artist has been shortlisted for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize competition at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Liz Purtill is among 26 artists to make it through to the final stage of the competition, with her portrait, Dermot.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000

Exhibitions of shortlisted works will be displayed in the National Gallery of Ireland from November and in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny from next June.