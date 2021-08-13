Advertisement
Kerry artist shortlisted for competition at National Gallery of Ireland

Aug 13, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrynews
Paulus, a work by Waterville artist Liz Purtill. It's shortlisted in the 2021 Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.
A Kerry artist has been shortlisted for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Liz Purtill from Waterville is among 24 artists to make it to the final stage of the competition, with her portrait, Paulus.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive €15,000, and be commissioned to create work for the national portrait collection.

Ms Purtill’s work and the others shortlisted will be exhibited at the National Gallery of Ireland from November, and the Crawford Art Gallery, Cork from next April.

 

