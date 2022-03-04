Advertisement
News

Kerry art exhibition to feature work of children from diverse backgrounds

Mar 4, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry art exhibition to feature work of children from diverse backgrounds Kerry art exhibition to feature work of children from diverse backgrounds
Photo by D.Fortune
Share this article

A new art installation at Kerry County Museum is to feature the work of children from diverse backgrounds.

The 24 children and young people have created the pieces over the last year, while based at Johnston Marina Hotel in Tralee and Atlas House in Killarney.

Entitled, This is Me, it’s run by Tralee company, Me and The Moon, and supported by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership and Kerry ETB.

Advertisement

The exhibition will take place at Kerry County Museum from March 26th until June 28th.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus