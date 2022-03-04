Kerry art exhibition to feature work of children from diverse backgrounds

A new art installation at Kerry County Museum is to feature the work of children from diverse backgrounds.

The 24 children and young people have created the pieces over the last year, while based at Johnston Marina Hotel in Tralee and Atlas House in Killarney.

Entitled, This is Me, it’s run by Tralee company, Me and The Moon, and supported by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership and Kerry ETB.

The exhibition will take place at Kerry County Museum from March 26th until June 28th.