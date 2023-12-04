Advertisement
News

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society presents 2023 Kerry Heritage Award

Dec 4, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society presents 2023 Kerry Heritage Award
Share this article

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has presented The 2023 Kerry Heritage Award.

Historian and author, Dr Tim Horgan was the recipient of the honour at a ceremony at the Rose Hotel in Tralee Sunday afternoon.

This award is presented annually and recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the society or history in Kerry.

Advertisement

Dr Horgan has a specialist interest in the revolutionary period in County Kerry, and has published four books in this field.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Further and Higher Education announces improvement project for MTU Kerry
Advertisement
North Kerry man convicted of assault causing harm to be sentenced in New Year
Kerry MEP says Irish farmers aren’t getting enough credit in efforts in tackling pesticide targets
Advertisement

Recommended

City held by Spurs
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Bohemians name new manager
Minister for Further and Higher Education announces improvement project for MTU Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus