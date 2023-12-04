Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society presents 2023 Kerry Heritage Award

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has presented The 2023 Kerry Heritage Award.

Historian and author, Dr Tim Horgan was the recipient of the honour at a ceremony at the Rose Hotel in Tralee Sunday afternoon.

This award is presented annually and recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the society or history in Kerry.

Dr Horgan has a specialist interest in the revolutionary period in County Kerry, and has published four books in this field.