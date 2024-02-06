The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has launched a programme of almost thirty different events for this year.

The programme includes lectures, outings, and gatherings on topics ranging from the Vikings and St Brendan the Navigator to recent archaeological discoveries in West Kerry.

Some events are for members only, but the Society says the majority of its lectures and events are open to the public and usually hosted in public libraries.

Other talks and outings this year include the story of fifty years of Kerry Group, the centenary of the Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland of 1924, and the role of the railway in Killarney.

The programme is available to download from the Society website.

Membership, at just €35 per person, allows access to all outings and talks as well as a copy of the annual Kerry Magazine and the Journal of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

Membership can be purchased online.