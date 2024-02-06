Advertisement
News

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 programme of events

Feb 6, 2024 07:53 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society launches 2024 programme of events
Share this article

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society has launched a programme of almost thirty different events for this year.

The programme includes lectures, outings, and gatherings on topics ranging from the Vikings and St Brendan the Navigator to recent archaeological discoveries in West Kerry.

Some events are for members only, but the Society says the majority of its lectures and events are open to the public and usually hosted in public libraries.

Advertisement

Other talks and outings this year include the story of fifty years of Kerry Group, the centenary of the Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland of 1924, and the role of the railway in Killarney.

The programme is available to download from the Society website.

Membership, at just €35 per person, allows access to all outings and talks as well as a copy of the annual Kerry Magazine and the Journal of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

Advertisement

Membership can be purchased online.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 50% year-on-year rise in fines issued to Kerry motorists for using a mobile while driving
Advertisement
Sinn Fein Senator calls for policy to prioritise Kerry Airport
Kerry man appears in court in connection with €1 million cannabis seizure
Advertisement

Recommended

Willemse appearing before disciplinary panel today
Martinez set for spell on the sidelines
Man City close the gap at the top with with win over Brentford
Almost 50% year-on-year rise in fines issued to Kerry motorists for using a mobile while driving
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus