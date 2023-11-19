Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society is due to host educational talks.

These talks are a part of the 2023 Programme for the Society, which promotes the study and preservation of the county’s archaeology, heritage and history.

The talks will kick off this Thursday (November 23rd)in the Killarney Library at 7pm.

Advertisement

Historian Owen O’Shea will be speaking about the murder of Garda Sergeant James Woods in Scartaglin.

At Tralee Library on Tuesday, 12th December historian Conor Brosnan will speak about the history of the promontory fort at Dún an Óir in west Kerry, also at 7pm.

For more information see www.kerryhistory.ie