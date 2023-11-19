Advertisement
News

Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks

Nov 19, 2023 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society due to host educational talks
Share this article

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society is due to host educational talks.

These talks are a part of the 2023 Programme for the Society, which promotes the study and preservation of the county’s archaeology, heritage and history.

The talks will kick off this Thursday (November 23rd)in the Killarney Library at 7pm.

Advertisement

Historian Owen O’Shea will be speaking about the murder of Garda Sergeant James Woods in Scartaglin.

At Tralee Library on Tuesday, 12th December historian Conor Brosnan will speak about the history of the promontory fort at Dún an Óir in west Kerry, also at 7pm.

For more information see www.kerryhistory.ie

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million
Advertisement
Number of new cars registered in Kerry up 7% so far this year
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €5.6 million
2 Tralee chess club teams in action today
West Kerry Final down for decision this afternoon
Intermediate Football final down for decision today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus