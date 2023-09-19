Advertisement
News

Kerry Aontú representative says council must make 149 vacant properties ready for tenancy

Sep 19, 2023 12:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Aontú representative says council must make 149 vacant properties ready for tenancy
Share this article

A Kerry Aontú representative has described the volume of vacant council properties in the county as unacceptable.

Sonny Foran was reacting to figures released to his party, which found 149 houses in Kerry lying empty at the end of the first six months of this year.

He says he is regularly contacted by people from across the county who are desperately seeking accommodation.

Advertisement

Mr Foran says it’s vital that these vacant properties are prepared for tenancy immediately, to help deal with the housing crisis.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Green Party in Kerry demand renewable energy hub be developed in Shannon Estuary
Advertisement
Warning to take care on Kerry roads as county remains under status yellow rain warning
4% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Green Party in Kerry demand renewable energy hub be developed in Shannon Estuary
Warning to take care on Kerry roads as county remains under status yellow rain warning
Harvest Festival continues today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus