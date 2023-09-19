Kerry Aontú representative says council must make 149 vacant properties ready for tenancy

A Kerry Aontú representative has described the volume of vacant council properties in the county as unacceptable.

Sonny Foran was reacting to figures released to his party, which found 149 houses in Kerry lying empty at the end of the first six months of this year.

He says he is regularly contacted by people from across the county who are desperately seeking accommodation.

Mr Foran says it’s vital that these vacant properties are prepared for tenancy immediately, to help deal with the housing crisis.