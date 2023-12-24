Kerry Aontú rep says operation highlighting girls at risk of FGM is step in the right direction

A Kerry Aontú representative says an initiative highlighting girls at risk of FGM is a step in the right direction.

Cáit O’Riordain, who represents the party in the Castleisland area, was reacting to a multi-agency operation underway at Kerry Airport surrounding Female Genital Mutilation.

FGM is a common practice in parts of Africa, Middle East and Asia; which according to the World Health Organisation, more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána and the Border Management Unit are running Operation Limelight at the Farranfore airport over six days during Christmas.

Ms O’Riordain says the practice is barbaric and that societies must do their utmost to identify those at risk.