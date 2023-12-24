Advertisement
News

Kerry Aontú rep says operation highlighting girls at risk of FGM is step in the right direction

Dec 24, 2023 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Aontú rep says operation highlighting girls at risk of FGM is step in the right direction
Share this article

A Kerry Aontú representative says an initiative highlighting girls at risk of FGM is a step in the right direction.

Cáit O’Riordain, who represents the party in the Castleisland area, was reacting to a multi-agency operation underway at Kerry Airport surrounding Female Genital Mutilation.

FGM is a common practice in parts of Africa, Middle East and Asia; which according to the World Health Organisation, more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána and the Border Management Unit are running Operation Limelight at the Farranfore airport over six days during Christmas.

Ms O’Riordain says the practice is barbaric and that societies must do their utmost to identify those at risk.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two men due before court today in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
Advertisement
N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland reopened following serious crash
Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Two men due before court today in connection with €21 million cocaine seizure at Foynes Port
N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland reopened following serious crash
Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Spurs back into top 4
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus