A Kerry Aontú representative says action must be taken to address a public lighting outage in North Kerry.

Sonny Foran says residents of Marian Park in Ballyheigue have been without street lighting for a number of months.

He believes the outage is affecting the entire public lighting infrastructure at the front of the estate.

Mr Foran says the issue must be addressed immediately, as many elderly residents in the area are without public lighting.