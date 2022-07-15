Kerry and Cork tech clusters sign Memorandum of Understanding

Two leading technology clusters in the South-West, KerrySciTech and [email protected], have announced a new collaboration.

They’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with the aim to further grow the tech-producing and tech-enabled ecosystem across the region.

KerrySciTech and [email protected] will now work to build a new overarching umbrella brand for the collaboration, and it’s anticipated this new brand will be in place in September.

Advertisement

Both existing clusters are not-for-profit member organisations, with KerrySciTech showcasing Kerry as a science, technology, and engineering hotspot for talent, jobs, and investment, while [email protected] provides networking, upskilling, and collaboration opportunities.

Chair of KerrySciTech, Manjit Gill, says the memorandum reflects the ongoing commitment of both associations to deliver the highest level of value to members, and the wider STEM and business community in our region.