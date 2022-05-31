Advertisement
Kerry and Cork have highest number of female farmers

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry and Cork have the highest percentage of female farmers in the country.

That's according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

30.4% of farmers in the South West are female; it totals to over 14,000 (14, 338).

