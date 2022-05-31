Kerry and Cork have highest number of female farmers

Kerry and Cork have the highest percentage of female farmers in the country.
That's according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.
30.4% of farmers in the South West are female; it totals to over 14,000 (14, 338).
