Kerry among the highest number of drink driving penalties per county

Dec 19, 2022 00:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
54 fixed penalties were issued for drink driving offences in Kerry, between 1 January 2020 and the end of December 2021.

This is among the highest in the country, following Dublin, Cork, Galway and Donegal.

That’s according to research conducted by iReach Insights on behalf of insurance provider, Aviva.

This research also indicated more than one in four people have witnessed people drink alcohol before driving in the last 12 months.

This comes just before Christmas, when Gardaí and RSA typically renew their warning not to drink and drive.

 

