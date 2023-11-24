Kerry Ambassadors honoured at Fáilte Ireland Conference Awards

Five Kerry Conference Ambassadors have been acknowledged for their roles in bringing conferences to the county between 2018 and 2022, worth €5.1 million.

Elizabeth Nolan, Chair of the Irish Association of Barbershops was named Regional Conference Ambassador of the Year for Kerry, for bringing the Annual Barbershop Convention to the county since 2019.

The combined economic value of the Annual Barbershop Convention since 2013 is €5 million, and it’s attracted over 3,000 international attendees to Ireland.

Advertisement

It’s received support from Failte Ireland for the past ten year, along with practical support from Kerry Convention Bureau, and Cork Convention Bureau.

The other Kerry ambassadors recognised were Damien Owens of the International Engineering Alliance Meeting -IEAM, 2022; Dr. Tony Murphy of the 22nd GLOBE Annual Meeting, 2018; Dr. Eileen O'Herlihy of the 7th International Human Microbiome Congress, 2018; and Peter Humphries of the 18th International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration, 2018.

Kerry Convention Bureau says it was delighted to attend the Fáilte Ireland Conference Ambassador Awards and share in the recognition of these five people.