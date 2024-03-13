Business events worth an estimated €2.9m to the county have been confirmed, as a result of the Kerry Ambassador Programme.

The figure was presented to attendees at the recent Cantillon Conference in Ballygarry Estate Hotel.

The event saw over 180 industry leaders come together to explore this year’s theme; Transforming to Secure a Sustainable Future.

Advertisement

The Kerry Ambassador Programme has been created for those who are interested in supporting the county by influencing and attracting events and investment.