News

Kerry Ambassador Programme attracts €2.9m worth of business to the county

Mar 13, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerry Ambassador Programme attracts €2.9m worth of business to the county
Front row: Pat O'Leary, Marian Kobal, Becky Hagrove, Helen O'Connor Barry, Kathleen Wall-Sheehy Back row: Edel Lawlor, Fiona O'Donoghue, Patrice O'Mahony, Shauna Fitzgerald, Mike Buckley, Paudie Healy, John Healy, Mark O'Connor, Mary Rose Stafford, Fiona Stack
Business events worth an estimated €2.9m to the county have been confirmed, as a result of the Kerry Ambassador Programme.

The figure was presented to attendees at the recent Cantillon Conference in Ballygarry Estate Hotel.

The event saw over 180 industry leaders come together to explore this year’s theme; Transforming to Secure a Sustainable Future.

The Kerry Ambassador Programme has been created for those who are interested in supporting the county by influencing and attracting events and investment.

