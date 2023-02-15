Kerry amateur genealogist calls for early release of 1926 Census

A Kerry amateur genealogist is calling for the early release of the 1926 Census.

Kay O'Leary from Lyreacrompane claims this would bring more visitors to Ireland than Government ministers' trips abroad to promote Ireland for St Patrick's Day.

The local historian is astonished by the number of visitors to her area seeking to trace their ancestors.

She says the 1926 Census is of particular significance, as it was the first carried out by the new Irish state.

Personal information entered on census forms can only be published 100 years afterwards, but Kay O'Leary believes this should be changed and the 1926 Census should be released early.