Kerry Airport welcomes announcement of over €1.4 million funding

Kerry Airport Ireland has welcomed the announcement of over €1.4 million in funding from the Department of Transport.

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton confirmed that Kerry Airport will receive the grant under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern, says “The funding will help to ensure that Kerry Airport remains compliant with regulatory requirements in key areas, such as air traffic control, fire services and security.”

Mr Ahern said “We are grateful to the Minister Naughton, the Department of Transport, and Kerry’s two Government TDs, Minister Norma Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin, for their continued support.