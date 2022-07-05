Kerry Airport passenger numbers predicted to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels this year

The chief executive of Kerry Airport predicts that passenger numbers this year will return to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

John Mulhern says it’s expected that almost 300,000 passengers will use the airport this year – 80% of the figure in 2019.

The airport held its annual general meeting today.

Advertisement

There’s been a strong growth in Kerry Airport’s private aviation business.

Mr Mulhern says there’s been a 20% increase in this type of operation this year when compared to similar activities in 2019.

That year, around 1,000 private planes used Kerry Airport.

Advertisement

The CEO of Kerry Airport says 50 people are employed at Kerry Airport, which is back to pre-pandemic levels.

John Mulhern says the Kerry-Dublin service, operated by Ryanair, is proving very popular with North American tourists.