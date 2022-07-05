Advertisement
Kerry Airport passenger numbers predicted to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels this year

Jul 5, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport passenger numbers predicted to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels this year
REPRO FREE - Kerry Airport Plc AGM took place at Ballygarry Estate, Hotel and Spa at which shareholders heard details of the recently published Annual Report and Company Accounts for the 12-month period ended 31st December 2021. Pictured at the meeting were : L/R John O'Sullivan, Secretary Kerry Airport plc , Denis Cregan Chairman Kerry Airport PLC and John Mulhern Chief Executive Officer Kerry Airport plc . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The chief executive of Kerry Airport predicts that passenger numbers this year will return to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

John Mulhern says it’s expected that almost 300,000 passengers will use the airport this year – 80% of the figure in 2019.

The airport held its annual general meeting today.

There’s been a strong growth in Kerry Airport’s private aviation business.

Mr Mulhern says there’s been a 20% increase in this type of operation this year when compared to similar activities in 2019.

That year, around 1,000 private planes used Kerry Airport.

The CEO of Kerry Airport says 50 people are employed at Kerry Airport, which is back to pre-pandemic levels.

John Mulhern says the Kerry-Dublin service, operated by Ryanair, is proving very popular with North American tourists.

