Kerry Airport flights impacted by orange weather warning

Kerry Airport has confirmed flights are being impacted by the orange weather warning.

The inbound Dublin flight has been cancelled; the incoming Faro flight has been diverted to Dublin, while the London Luton one is on route so far.

An airport spokesperson says they're awaiting an update on the outbound Faro flight.

Cork Airport has also had some cancellations.

This comes as Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts as Storm Agnes passes over the country.

Orange rain and wind warnings are now in effect for Kerry; the wind one last up until 5pm, and rain alert until 3pm.

Intense rain is causing significant travel disruption, and road users are being asked to use extreme caution due to spot flooding and surface water.

Barry Holland from Cork Airport outlines the situation for passengers due to travel today: