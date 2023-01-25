Advertisement
Kerry Airport CEO wants commitment to reinstating PSO on Dublin route if needed

Jan 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport CEO wants commitment to reinstating PSO on Dublin route if needed
REPRO FREE - Kerry Airport Plc AGM took place at Ballygarry Estate, Hotel and Spa at which shareholders heard details of the recently published Annual Report and Company Accounts for the 12-month period ended 31st December 2021. Pictured at the meeting were : John Mulhern Chief Executive Officer Kerry Airport plc . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Kerry Airport’s CEO wants the government to commit to reinstating the PSO contract on the Kerry-Dublin route, if the need arises.

The Department of Transport is currently inviting interested parties to put forward items to be considered in the upcoming mid-term review of the Regional Airports Programme.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern is asking local stakeholders to make submissions, in particular on the Kerry-Dublin route.

The Department of Transport is inviting individuals or groups to make submissions on any issue they would like to see included in the mid-term review of the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern says as part of the process, consideration may be given to reinstating the Public Service Obligation contract on the Kerry Dublin route, if at any stage it becomes commercially unviable for Ryanair.

In a letter to local business representative organisations, Mr Mulhern, says since the pandemic passenger growth on all routes, in particular Kerry-Dublin, confirms demand, and underlines the airports’ importance in providing connectivity to the region.

He notes Ryanair has made every effort to recover the Kerry-Dublin route, and recent passenger numbers exceed 2019, when it was at its most successful.

He warns though, this must not be taken for granted, and therefore the Government needs to commit to reinstating the PSO contract on the Dublin-Kerry route, if Ryanair decides to cease providing the service on a commercial basis in the future.

John Mulhern’s letter urges local stakeholders to remind the Government not to overlook the considerably lengthy journey times that still exist for people traveling between Dublin and many parts of Kerry.

The closing date for submissions to the mid-term review of the Regional Airport Programme is January 31st; they can be made by emailing [email protected]

 

