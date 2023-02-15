Kerry Airport asks government for money to help secure Heathrow and Amsterdam routes

Kerry Airport has asked the Government for a one time only payment to enable it to expand and develop new routes.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern made the request at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport this afternoon.

As part of what he termed a modest decentralisation of air traffic in the country, he said moves should be undertaken to support new routes,

Advertisement

Mr Mulhern said this would deliver direct flights and would create 1,200 extra bed nights per week during the tourist season.

He said Kerry plans to grow passenger numbers from 400,000 to 600,000 per annum by 2027.

A big part of this would involve the development of Heathrow and Amsterdam routes.