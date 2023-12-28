Advertisement
Kerry Airport allocated €1.4 million in government support

Dec 28, 2023 16:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport has been allocated over €1.4 million in government support.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, today announced over €11 million in Exchequer support for Ireland’s regional airports.

Kerry Airport is to receive over €1.4 million, with Shannon in line for €7.1 million, Knock Ireland West €1.8 million, and Donegal to receive €700,000.

The funding, under the Regional Airports Programme, will support salary costs in the areas of safety, security, and air traffic control.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement.

