Kerry Agribusiness suspends fertiliser sales for a week due to Ukraine crisis

Kerry Agribusiness contacted customers this morning stating that due to unforeseen circumstances in the fertiliser market, it's currently suspending the sale of fertiliser for one week.

The text message to customers said the company would be in contact with them once they have an update.

It thanked customers for their cooperation and patience during the period.

The company has become the latest in a number of co-ops and wholesalers to suspend fertiliser sale in the past few days with Glanbia and West Cork co-ops all suspending sales temporarily.

This is due to the importance of Russia and Ukraine in this market; the conflict has led to shortages and difficuties for importers in accurately pricing fertilisers.

Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko today warned the crisis will lead to even higher food inflation in Europe, and likely food shortages in the world’s poorest countries.

Melnichenko owns EuroChem, one of the top five fertiliser companies in the world.