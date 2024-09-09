Kerry abuse survivor planning legal action against the State

A Kerry man, who was boarded out to a farming family in Kerry in the 1960s, says he’s planning legal action against the State.

A number of Kerry schools were among those named by the scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse at 308 religious schools in Ireland.

James Sugrue, who’s from Ballybunion, says the State needs to also recognise and include children who were boarded out in any redress scheme.

Advertisement

He and his two brothers, Michael and David, were sent to the County Home in Killarney in 1959 after their mother abandoned them.

Mr Sugrue says the abuse and exploitation suffered by children who were boarded out must be acknowledged:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Kerry TD says he supports James Sugrue’s call for children who were boarded out to be recognised under a redress scheme.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the State were solely responsible for these children at the time.

He says the wrongs done to these children should be acknowledged: