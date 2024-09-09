Advertisement
News

Kerry abuse survivor planning legal action against the State

Sep 9, 2024 12:40 By radiokerrynews
Kerry abuse survivor planning legal action against the State
photograph with the permission of James Sugrue
Share this article

A Kerry man, who was boarded out to a farming family in Kerry in the 1960s, says he’s planning legal action against the State.

A number of Kerry schools were among those named by the scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse at 308 religious schools in Ireland.

James Sugrue, who’s from Ballybunion, says the State needs to also recognise and include children who were boarded out in any redress scheme.

Advertisement

He and his two brothers, Michael and David, were sent to the County Home in Killarney in 1959 after their mother abandoned them.

Mr Sugrue says the abuse and exploitation suffered by children who were boarded out must be acknowledged:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Kerry TD says he supports James Sugrue’s call for children who were boarded out to be recognised under a redress scheme.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the State were solely responsible for these children at the time.

He says the wrongs done to these children should be acknowledged:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Chamber says the town is set for a big retail boost in coming weeks
Advertisement
North Kerry store named as finalist in national competition
Beloved Tralee-based jewelers to close its doors
Advertisement

Recommended

O’Donoghue Ring Collection Hosts Fun Run Finale to a Summer of Wellness
Kerry Racing News
Ballyduff will become the centre of the motorcycle racing world for Anthony O'Carroll Fundraiser
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus