Kerry survivor of sexual abuse calls for farming organisations to help with redress scheme

A survivor of sexual abuse who was fostered to a Kerry family in the 1960s wants farming organisations to help financing a redress scheme.

James Sugrue, who’s originally from Ballybunion, was speaking about a redress scheme for those in mother and baby homes, which doesn’t include those who were boarded out.

In the sixties, eight-year-old James Sugrue was boarded out to live on a farm with an elderly couple and their adult son in Kilgarvan. He and his brother were separated and both suffered physical violence, while James was also sexually abused.

A redress scheme for those in mother and baby homes was announced last week; however, those who were boarded out are not included. Mr Sugrue says it wouldn’t be difficult to include boarded out children in the scheme.

He also believes farming organisations should be asked to contribute to the cost.