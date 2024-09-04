Advertisement
News

Commission of investigation into historical sexual abuse will likely investigate all schools

Sep 4, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Commission of investigation into historical sexual abuse will likely investigate all schools
Share this article

The Minister for Education says the department is moving quickly regarding revelations of historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools run by religious orders.

Yesterday, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley recommended that cabinet set up a commission of investigation following the publication of a scoping inquiry report.

She says the next step is to establish the terms of reference for the commission, which will likely include an investigation of all schools.

Advertisement

Minister Foley worked as a teacher before becoming a TD and says she was greatly distressed by the report's findings:

Under the 2002 agreement, agreed by the then Minister for Education Michael Woods, religious congregations were indemnified against any future legal actions taken against them by abuse survivors, in return for a €128 million contribution.

Advertisement

However, the author of the scoping report Senior Council Mary O'Toole recommended the government approach the religious orders to contribute towards to a redress scheme.

The minister says this will have to be worked through.

Minister Foley says a review of present day child protection measures found they were appropriate for preventing this type of abuse from happening again:

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection convention
Advertisement
Judge jails Tralee man for “litany of most abhorrent criminal behaviour”
Former Kerry footballer feels now is right time to put his name forward for general election
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry
Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection convention
Judge jails Tralee man for “litany of most abhorrent criminal behaviour”
Former Kerry footballer feels now is right time to put his name forward for general election
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus