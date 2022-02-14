Kenmare priest perplexed and upset by act of vandalism

The parish priest in Kenmare has said he is perplexed and upset by an act of vandalism on the local church.

On Sunday morning, it was discovered that Holy Cross Church was defaced with what's believed to be a Satanic symbol.

People from across the country have volunteered their services in the clean-up attempt.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, parishioners in Kenmare came across a disturbing incident of vandalism on the front wall of the church.

Spray painted in black and red is an inverted pentagram, which is a widely recognised Satanic symbol, and some illegible text.

Kenmare Gardaí attended the scene after 12 o'clock mass yesterday and are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Advertisement

Local councillor Dan McCarthy says the act of vandalism on such a historic building is hard to understand.

Cllr McCarthy also says that the historical value of the building is evident from the number of people from all over the country have offered to help with the clean-up.