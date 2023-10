The Kenmare man who died in a farm accident last week has been named locally.

Michael (Sonnie) O’Sullivan (Gowla), of Gortagass, Kenmare, and formerly of Killowen Cottages, Kenmare, passed away after a farm accident on Thursday.

The Health and Safety Authority subsequently launched an investigation into Mr O’Sullivan’s death.

His funeral mass takes place tomorrow morning at 11 in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, and he will then be laid to rest in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.