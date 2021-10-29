Advertisement
Kenmare LEA has third-highest COVID rate in the country

Oct 29, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare LEA has third-highest COVID rate in the country
The Kenmare Local Electoral Area has the third-highest incidence rate of COVID in the country.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,555 cases confirmed in the county.

The Tralee LEA, with 400 cases, has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 1,210. The Listowel LEA, which comprises most of North Kerry, has 286 cases and a rate of just under 1,000.

Castleisland LEA recorded 190 cases for a rate of 1,108, while Corca Dhuibhne, with 120 cases, has a rate of 846. Killarney LEA, with 244 cases, has a rate of 824.

Kenmare LEA’s 315 cases give a rate of 1,257, the third highest in the country. This area covers most of the Iveragh Peninsula and stretches from Killorglin to Kilgarvan.

The 14-day rate nationally is 598, up from 385 a month ago.

