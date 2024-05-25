Advertisement
News

Kenmare LEA candidate asks County Council to investigate possibility of pop-up pool in Cahersiveen or Killorglin

May 25, 2024 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare LEA candidate asks County Council to investigate possibility of pop-up pool in Cahersiveen or Killorglin
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Fianna Fáil candidate in the Kenmare local electoral area has asked Kerry County Council to investigate the possibility of a pop-up pool in Cahersiveen or Killorglin.

Councillor Michael Cahill proposed that the council liaise with Swim Ireland on the idea saying it is important that children learn how to swim.

He told today's Kenmare MD meeting that such pop-up pools already exist elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement

The fully heated pool would be in a structured marquee and could accommodate 16 children at a time.

The executive told Cllr. Cahill Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership that it has arranged a meeting with Swim Ireland to discuss the matter.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

European candidate says European parliament treats Irish as second class
Advertisement
Tralee LEA candidate backs “Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free”
Japanese classes for some Kerry ETB primary schools
Advertisement

Recommended

European candidate says European parliament treats Irish as second class
Tralee LEA candidate backs “Keeping Childhood Smartphone Free”
Favourite Rosallion wins 2,000 Guineas
Ras Tailteann stage 4 review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus