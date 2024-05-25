Kenmare LEA candidate asks County Council to investigate possibility of pop-up pool in Cahersiveen or Killorglin

A Fianna Fáil candidate in the Kenmare local electoral area has asked Kerry County Council to investigate the possibility of a pop-up pool in Cahersiveen or Killorglin.

Councillor Michael Cahill proposed that the council liaise with Swim Ireland on the idea saying it is important that children learn how to swim.

He told today's Kenmare MD meeting that such pop-up pools already exist elsewhere in the country.

The fully heated pool would be in a structured marquee and could accommodate 16 children at a time.

The executive told Cllr. Cahill Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership that it has arranged a meeting with Swim Ireland to discuss the matter.