Kenmare company condemns rumours linking it to crystal meth seizure

A Kenmare company says it intends taking steps to pursue the source of defamatory messages linking it to the recent seizure of a large quantity of crystal meth and the arrests of two Kerry men.

The company employs over 100 staff and has described the rumours as vile and disgusting.

Several Tralee and Kerry businesses have been the source of social media rumours in relation to the arrests.

Kenmare based KPH Construction says it has taken steps to pursue the source of a defamatory message relating to the recent drug seizure which stated that the KPH offices were raided and searched in relation to the investigation.

The company says that it is taking the matter very seriously and the originator will be tracked down and prosecuted.

They say that it is extremely upsetting for everyone in the company and their families.

A statement issued by KPH says it is vile and disgusting for someone to invent false messages like this for nothing other than amusement.

They have asked the public to share their statement with anyone who has forwarded what they describe as slanderous and defamatory lies and to help them find the author.

The statement is signed by company directors Brian Gallivan, Donald Lynch and Michael O Shea.

Several other Tralee and Kerry businesses have been linked to social media rumours about the arrests in recent days.

Meanwhile Radio Kerry has confirmed that staff at Ballyseedy Restaurant, of which Nathan Mc Donnell was CEO, have been informed that their employment is being transferred to another group company Smaash Burger Ltd, effective from today but that their employment will remain in the Ballyseedy premises.

The family say they are working tirelessly to rebuild their reputation and the trust of employees and customers.

A statement issued by the company on Friday said their focus would be on trying to protect the 140 jobs that exist.

In the statement issued today Ballyseedy say the outpouring of support they have received during this very difficult time has been overwhelming, and given them hope that they can continue to serve the community.