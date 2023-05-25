Advertisement
News

Kenmare business among National Enterprise Awards finalists

May 25, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare business among National Enterprise Awards finalists Kenmare business among National Enterprise Awards finalists
Share this article

A Kenmare business has been selected among the finalists for the National Enterprise Awards.

Lorge Chocolatier, which is based in Bonane, will represent Local Enterprise Office Kerry at the awards in Dublin on June 1st.

Lorge Chocolatier, owned and run by Benoit Lorge, creates luxury, hand-made, high-end confectionery using top quality ingredients.

Advertisement

The range includes truffles, bars, boxes, hot chocolate, marshmallows, jams and chutneys.

The finalists will compete for a prize fund of €50,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus