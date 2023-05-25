Kenmare business among National Enterprise Awards finalists

A Kenmare business has been selected among the finalists for the National Enterprise Awards.

Lorge Chocolatier, which is based in Bonane, will represent Local Enterprise Office Kerry at the awards in Dublin on June 1st.

Lorge Chocolatier, owned and run by Benoit Lorge, creates luxury, hand-made, high-end confectionery using top quality ingredients.

The range includes truffles, bars, boxes, hot chocolate, marshmallows, jams and chutneys.

The finalists will compete for a prize fund of €50,000.