Kells Bay House and Gardens wins gold at Bloom

Kerry’s Billy Alexander has struck gold again at Bord Bia’s Bloom event.

The master gardener from Kell’s Bay Gardens was awarded gold in the Plant Nurseries category for his exotic fern display.

Billy Alexander is a former medal winner at both Bloom and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

President Michael D Higgins is officially opening the five-day Bord Bia Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin today.

It’s set to attract over 100,000 visitors, and features show gardens, food and drink producers, and plant nurseries.