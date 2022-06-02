Advertisement
News

Kells Bay House and Gardens wins gold at Bloom

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Kells Bay House and Gardens wins gold at Bloom Kells Bay House and Gardens wins gold at Bloom
Ireland's Master Gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Co Kerry received a Gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021 in London.
Share this article

Kerry’s Billy Alexander has struck gold again at Bord Bia’s Bloom event.

The master gardener from Kell’s Bay Gardens was awarded gold in the Plant Nurseries category for his exotic fern display.

Billy Alexander is a former medal winner at both Bloom and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Advertisement

President Michael D Higgins is officially opening the five-day Bord Bia Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin today.

It’s set to attract over 100,000 visitors, and features show gardens, food and drink producers, and plant nurseries.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus