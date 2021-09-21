Advertisement
Kells Bay Gardens wins gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show

Sep 21, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kells Bay Gardens wins gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show
Ireland's Master Gardener, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Co Kerry received a Gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021 in London.
Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens has received a Gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

It’s his second award from the Royal Horticultural Society for his exotic fern display, after receiving Gold at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in July.

Senior RHS judge, Jon Wheatley, says it’s probably the most outstanding exhibit of ferns he’s seen at any Chelsea show.

Billy Alexander says it’s hugely rewarding to receive a second gold medal.

His display showcases the unique world fern species, which grow in the microclimate at Kells Bay Gardens overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

 

