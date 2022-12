Kerry Diocesan Youth Service is set to receive €6000 in funding.

This is a part of a €832,000 fund for youth projects announced by Minister James Browne.

42 Youth Diversion Projects across the country are to benefit from this once off government payment.

This follows on from the publication of the Youth Justice Strategy 2021-2027 last year, which provides a plan to address issues in the youth justice area.