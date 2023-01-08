KDYS recruiting for seven non-executive board directors

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) is recruiting for seven non-executive directors for its board.

The positions include Accountancy and Finance; Human Resources; Marketing and PR; Legal; Community Youth and Family support skills; and fundraising and social enterprise.

Candidates will participate in the subcommittee of the board, chair board meetings.

Advertisement

KDYS is seeking people with experience of working with young people and in the voluntary sector.

The deadline for applications is January 23rd, application details can be found on the KDYS website.