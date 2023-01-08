Advertisement
News

KDYS recruiting for seven non-executive board directors

Jan 8, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
KDYS recruiting for seven non-executive board directors KDYS recruiting for seven non-executive board directors
Share this article

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) is recruiting for seven non-executive directors for its board.

The positions include Accountancy and Finance; Human Resources; Marketing and PR; Legal; Community Youth and Family support skills; and fundraising and social enterprise.

Candidates will participate in the subcommittee of the board, chair board meetings.

Advertisement

KDYS is seeking people with experience of working with young people and in the voluntary sector.

The deadline for applications is January 23rd, application details can be found on the KDYS website.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus