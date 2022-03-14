Advertisement
News

KCC's IT unit continues to monitor potential for cyber attack

Mar 14, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
KCC's IT unit continues to monitor potential for cyber attack KCC's IT unit continues to monitor potential for cyber attack
https://www.piqsels.com/en/public-domain-photo-sdofz
Share this article

Kerry County Council’s IT unit continues to monitor the potential for a cyber attack after receiving an alert from the National Cyber Security Centre.

On Friday evening, the centre issued an alert to the council about the potential for such an attack on the local authority’s email and IT system.

The National Cyber Security Centre notified Kerry County Council about this and also warned the local authority about suspicious activity arising from traffic from Russian IP addresses as well as some domains and sub-domains.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council understands the alert was issued to other public bodies.

All council staff have been asked to be vigilant when it comes to receiving emails as well as other online activity.

The council’s IT unit has responded to the alert from the National Cyber Security Centre and continues to monitor the situation.

Advertisement

Council services are not currently impacted by the alert.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus