Advertisement
News

KCC will aim to support development of offshore wind generation

Dec 4, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
KCC will aim to support development of offshore wind generation KCC will aim to support development of offshore wind generation
Share this article

Kerry County Council will aim to support the development of offshore wind generation.

Councillors received an update on the local authority's plans for the coming years at a recent meeting, where a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028 was discussed.

The council says it'll become a policy to support the sustainable development of offshore infrastructure in order to facilitate the development of energy.

Advertisement

No final decision has been made yet in relation to the plan.

The public will get a chance to give their views when the document goes to public consultation in December.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus