KCC will aim to support development of offshore wind generation

Kerry County Council will aim to support the development of offshore wind generation.

Councillors received an update on the local authority's plans for the coming years at a recent meeting, where a draft of the Kerry County Development Plan 2022-2028 was discussed.

The council says it'll become a policy to support the sustainable development of offshore infrastructure in order to facilitate the development of energy.

No final decision has been made yet in relation to the plan.

The public will get a chance to give their views when the document goes to public consultation in December.